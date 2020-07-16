Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $6,139,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $483,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $875,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,691.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,633,083 shares of company stock worth $561,094,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $122.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.33. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $128.47.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.18.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

