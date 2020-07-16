Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

