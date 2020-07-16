Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,856 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.72.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $513.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 282.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.