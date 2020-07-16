iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1,590.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000.

BATS:SMMD opened at $43.71 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83.

