NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $28,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $4,139,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.