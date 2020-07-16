NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 227.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Comerica by 778.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMA opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.85. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

