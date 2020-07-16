NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $177.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

