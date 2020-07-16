NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 115.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 903,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 24,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

