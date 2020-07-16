NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 651 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $270.30 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $304.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.91.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

