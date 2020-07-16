900 Shares in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Continental by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Continental by 82.5% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in United Continental by 304.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 63,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 40.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Continental alerts:

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

UAL opened at $36.37 on Thursday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.