MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 130,905 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,905 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 87,742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.