MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,274 Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,274 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trex by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,118,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,392,000 after acquiring an additional 693,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $32,603,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 523.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 338,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 42.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after buying an additional 267,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $128.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day moving average of $101.70. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $135.32.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. Trex’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

