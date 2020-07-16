Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Vista Outdoor worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 119,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 42.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,091,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 107.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $828.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

