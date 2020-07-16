55,297 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

