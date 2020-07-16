MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAZZ stock opened at $109.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

