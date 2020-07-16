MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $939,000 Investment in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of Macerich at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,437 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 78.8% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,151,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 31,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 126,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Macerich stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.80. Macerich Co has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

