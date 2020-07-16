Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 322,288 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SBRA. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.