MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Autohome were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 27.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Autohome by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Autohome by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,379,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,983,000 after purchasing an additional 252,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. China International Capital upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.56.

ATHM opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $100.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

