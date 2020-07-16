MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,860,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,678,000 after buying an additional 1,244,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after buying an additional 47,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $73,035,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 180,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $73.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,935 shares in the company, valued at $701,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

