MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 4,709 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.07% of PDC Energy worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after buying an additional 2,178,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 579,858 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 355.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 882,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 39.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,006,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 282,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 168.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 837,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 525,588 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland purchased 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,729.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. PDC Energy Inc has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $36.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $757.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 462.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCE. ValuEngine lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

