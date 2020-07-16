MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Increases Stock Position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.09% of Corecivic worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 62.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 77.4% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Corecivic by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Corecivic by 618.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corecivic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.17. Corecivic Inc has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

