MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 222,501 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 222,501 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.05% of Navient worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Navient by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 477.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

In other Navient news, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Navient Corp has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

