50,460 Shares in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.05% of Adient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Adient by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Adient PLC has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient PLC will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

