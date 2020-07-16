MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 15.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMI opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $482.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.14. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

