MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $956,000 in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 166.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 181,110 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 169,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 160,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 142,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee purchased 7,920 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $120,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,690.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $922.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 329.54, a quick ratio of 329.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.