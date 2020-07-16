Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Holdings Increased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,636 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 207.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 31,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 96,587 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 43.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.56. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.