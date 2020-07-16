MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $876,000 Investment in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,948,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 99.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

NYSE CWEN opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Clearway Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.01 million. Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.