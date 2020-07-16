MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 8,709 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Visteon worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $76,000.

VC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

NYSE:VC opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73. Visteon Corp has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.40 million. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

