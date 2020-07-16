MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires New Shares in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $122.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 3,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $229,900.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,042,547.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $11,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,275,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,439 shares of company stock worth $34,755,706. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

