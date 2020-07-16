MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 8,612 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Cogent Communications by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 59,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,426,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 397.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,298,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $82.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.23. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCOI. ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

In other news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $32,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,070 shares of company stock valued at $776,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

