Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 121.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 28,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

