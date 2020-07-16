MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $1.10 Million in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,517 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.25% of ChannelAdvisor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 60.9% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 506,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 191,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 24.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 63,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $414.70 million, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.99%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

