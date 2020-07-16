Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Stake Lessened by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 529,484 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Range Resources worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Range Resources by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Range Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Range Resources by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 269,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

RRC opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.66. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

