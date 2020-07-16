MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 134,613 NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.12% of NOW as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth $53,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.45 million, a P/E ratio of 166.40 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. NOW Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DNOW. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Principal Financial Group Inc Stock Holdings Lifted by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd
Principal Financial Group Inc Stock Holdings Lifted by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $1.10 Million in ChannelAdvisor Corp
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $1.10 Million in ChannelAdvisor Corp
Range Resources Corp. Stake Lessened by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd
Range Resources Corp. Stake Lessened by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 134,613 NOW Inc
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 134,613 NOW Inc
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 616 Shares of REX American Resources Corp
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 616 Shares of REX American Resources Corp
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $1.19 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co.
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $1.19 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report