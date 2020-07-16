MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 134,613 NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.12% of NOW as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth $53,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.45 million, a P/E ratio of 166.40 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. NOW Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DNOW. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

