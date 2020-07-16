MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 616 Shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,095 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 256.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth about $213,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in REX American Resources by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in REX American Resources by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $439.35 million, a PE ratio of -150.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.85. REX American Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $98.79.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.72). The business had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter. REX American Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.