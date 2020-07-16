MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $1.19 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADS. ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $159.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

