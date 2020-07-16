MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases New Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Spectrum Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,235,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 115.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 786,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 421,331 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,323,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,130,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 648,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after buying an additional 213,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after buying an additional 191,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $46.86 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

