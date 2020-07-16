New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDU. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $141.04 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $94.60 and a 12-month high of $153.02. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

