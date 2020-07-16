MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,562,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 99.4% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,558,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,643,000 after purchasing an additional 776,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,152,000 after purchasing an additional 312,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,557,000 after purchasing an additional 276,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $122.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

