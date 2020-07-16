MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 70,400 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 46.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 128,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 244.6% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 49,272 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,873,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 117,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. BOCOM International raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

