MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $1.69 Million Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Slack by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after buying an additional 5,231,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AH Equity Partners IV Parallel L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,793,000. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $350,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,065.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,570,968 shares of company stock valued at $84,031,590. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WORK opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion and a PE ratio of -22.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WORK. Stephens lifted their price target on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.68.

Slack Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Principal Financial Group Inc Stock Holdings Lifted by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd
Principal Financial Group Inc Stock Holdings Lifted by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $1.10 Million in ChannelAdvisor Corp
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $1.10 Million in ChannelAdvisor Corp
Range Resources Corp. Stake Lessened by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd
Range Resources Corp. Stake Lessened by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 134,613 NOW Inc
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 134,613 NOW Inc
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 616 Shares of REX American Resources Corp
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 616 Shares of REX American Resources Corp
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $1.19 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co.
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $1.19 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report