MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $1.69 Million Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Slack by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after buying an additional 5,231,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AH Equity Partners IV Parallel L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,793,000. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $350,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,065.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,570,968 shares of company stock valued at $84,031,590. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WORK opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion and a PE ratio of -22.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WORK. Stephens lifted their price target on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.68.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

