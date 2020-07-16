MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,610 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of MSG Networks worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 62.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $370,225.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,396.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,533 shares of company stock worth $485,596. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. MSG Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.06.

MSG Networks Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

