161,011 Shares in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 161,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,266,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,753 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 41.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 94,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,914 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Parsley Energy Inc has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

