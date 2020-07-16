49,400 Shares in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.07% of SINA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SINA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SINA in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SINA during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SINA by 477.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in SINA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SINA by 57.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SINA alerts:

SINA stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SINA Corp has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -128.97 and a beta of 1.15.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. SINA had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $435.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.