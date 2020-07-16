MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Grows Stock Position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,873 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.28% of Radius Health worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Radius Health by 51.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 1,127.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $612.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.19. Radius Health Inc has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 25,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $330,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,956,685 shares in the company, valued at $91,897,808.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink cut Radius Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.