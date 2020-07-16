MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 179,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Puma Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,539,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after acquiring an additional 32,468 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,334,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 563,782 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 118,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 184,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.21. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 500.98% and a negative net margin of 36.72%. The business’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 25,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $251,692.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $92,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $383,959. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.