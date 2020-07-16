NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Holdings Reduced by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,396 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,811,000 after buying an additional 494,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,345,000 after purchasing an additional 513,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,874,000 after purchasing an additional 208,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,327,000 after purchasing an additional 94,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 24.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,447,000 after purchasing an additional 234,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $476.05 on Thursday. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $503.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.91. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra increased their price target on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.66.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

