MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $2.08 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.10% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HASI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,945,000 after acquiring an additional 233,799 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 321,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,111,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 26.82, a current ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

In other news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $548,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.