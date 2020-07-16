MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.21% of Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 36.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

CAKE stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 46.67%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

