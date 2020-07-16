MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Avangrid by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 637,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avangrid by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid Inc has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Avangrid’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

